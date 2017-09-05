Pennsylvania police respond to red balloons tied to sewer grates

CBS NEWS - Several red balloons popped up overnight in a small Pennsylvania borough, causing a mix of amusement and concern for residents and horror film enthusiasts alike.

The Lilitz Borough Police Department said officers "want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons" tied to sewer grates across town — a practice similarly seen in the movie "It," which opens in theaters on Friday.

The horror movie, which is adapted from a Stephen King novel, portrays an evil demon who takes on the guise of a killer clown named Pennywise who stalks children from within sewers, luring them with red balloons.

