Red Cross issues plea for volunteers as resources grow thin

The American Red Cross Logo (Credit: Red Cross)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)  -- The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help in hurricane relief efforts as Irma threatens the US.

The local chapter's resources are stretched thin with more than 90 volunteers currently in Texas and Louisiana. Now, they're looking for helpers to be ready to go to Florida and maybe the Carolinas.

If you can help, go to redcross.org.

