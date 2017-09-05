Driver suffers "medical emergency", drives van into building - KMOV.com

Driver suffers "medical emergency", drives van into building

(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A driver is injured following a single vehicle accident in south St. Louis Tuesday. 

Police said the male driver drove a van into a vacant building near Eichelberger and Gravois. 

The van belongs to Courtney Heating and Cooling. 

Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency. 

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

