Bomb and Arson unit recovers three grenades buried between two Ballwin businesses

The bomb and arson squad was called to the Ballwin area after three grenades were found between two businesses.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ballwin Police were called to the 200 block of Ramsey Lane after they were called to recover a box with grenades.

Police said an employee was digging a trench between two businesses in the listed area when they found the box. The box appears to have been buried at that spot for decades, police said.

The two businesses, as well as a nearby apartment building, were evacuated until the area was deemed safe by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit.

The grenades were recovered by the unit.

Police said at this time, the investigation of the grenades is not criminal.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved