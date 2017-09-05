Inmate serving life sentence dies of apparent natural causes - KMOV.com

Inmate serving life sentence dies of apparent natural causes

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Potosi Correctional Center inmate died Tuesday morning.

Marvin Chaney, 56, was serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder and kidnapping from Camden County. He was brought to the center on April 11, 1997.

Chaney died of apparent natural causes.

