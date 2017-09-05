Brentwood teen missing after suicide notes found in crashed car, police say

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old after suicidal notes were found inside his crashed car.

Around midnight, Samuel L. Heisel left his home on Annalee Avenue in Brentwood. About seven hours later, his vehicle was found crashed at Old Highway 79 and North Main Street in O’Fallon, Missouri. Police believe the crash occurred between 2 and 3 a.m.

Heisel was not with the crashed vehicle when it was found. Police said there were suicidal notes found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Heisel’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Brentwood Police Department at 314-644-7100.

