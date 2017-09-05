Mayor Krewson: Community 'on edge' ahead of Stockley verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is sharing her thoughts ahead of the Jason Stockley verdict.

In a video shared Tuesday morning, the mayor said she doesn’t know when the verdict will be announced but she is aware there is a lot of anxiety and worry in the community.

“We stand, again, on edge — awaiting a legal decision that will have a major impact on the lives of many. People who are our neighbors, our sons, our dads and our friends. We’re are on edge because we have watched, in this country and in our region, that legal decisions can and do result in families and sometimes entire communities being left without a sense of justice. That can and has resulted in protests and demonstrations,” she said.

Mayor Krewson also said people should not let the anxiety, worry and pain determine how they treat one another. She suggested people be open to what they don’t understand in others’ reactions.

“Ask ourselves how we might feel if it were our son, daughter, mother, father, or friend at the center of this legal decision. Ask ourselves if we can turn this anxiety and distrust into something constructive,” the mayor said.

Stockley, a former St. Louis Police officer, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Closing arguments in the case wrapped up on Aug. 9 but Judge Timothy Wilson has not said when he will announce a verdict. He gave both sides until Aug. 18 to file post-trial pleadings summarizing the arguments of their case.

