Construction will hinder drivers who use Poplar Street Bridge to enter Illinois from South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to cross into Illinois from south St. Louis should consider an alternate route through February.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64, the Poplar Street Bridge, at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The ramp will be closed through February as crews rebuild and widen the ramp as part of the ongoing Poplar Street Bridge Project.

During the closure, two lanes on eastbound Interstate 634 to Sixth Street to Illinois Route 3 will remain open. The ramp from eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 to Walnut Street will also remain open.

To detour around the closure, drivers should take eastbound Interstate 44 to exit 293 (Madison), turn right on Tyler or Madison to Broadway, turn on Broadway, turn right on Cass and then turn onto the ramp for eastbound Interstate 70 across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Drivers can use the Sixth Street ramp to get onto eastbound Interstate 64 from downtown. They can also use Interstate 255 to the south, Interstate 270 to the north or take Tucker to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

