Are you Missouri's newest millionaire? Winning lottery ticket sold in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis area has a new millionaire!

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2791 Dunn Road for the Sept. 1 drawing.

The ticket won the “Match 5” by matching all five white-ball numbers. The winning combination was: 4, 13, 31, 50 and 64.

“If you’re the lucky player holding the million-dollar ticket from Friday night’s drawing, be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

The winner has until Feb. 28 to claim their prize. The prize can be claimed at any of the Missouri Lottery’s officer, which are located in St. Louis, Springfield, Jefferson City and Kansas City.

