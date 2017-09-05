Officer suffers minor injuries after being dragged by car; suspect in custody

Police in the area of Maffitt and Goodfellow after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer suffered a minor injury after being dragged by a car in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Officers were in the area of Maffitt and Goodfellow investigating drug sales from a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, the suspect vehicle took off, dragging the officer a few feet.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his arm and scrapes, police said. The officer was treated at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

No other details have been released.

