Homicide investigating after teen shot in Kingsway East neighborhood

Emergency crews in the 1700 block of North Euclid Avenue after a teen was shot Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot in the Kingsway East neighborhood Tuesday morning.

A News 4 Photographer in the 1700 block of North Euclid Avenue around 6:20 a.m., immediately following the shooting, said emergency crews were performing CPR on the 17-year-old.

According to police, the teenager was shot multiple times. He was not breathing and not conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives have been requested to investigate.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

