More Missourians becoming allergic to meat after tick bite

It sounds bizarre: A tick bite one day and then you can’t eat meat for the rest of your life. But, a Missouri man says that’s exactly what happened to him and his doctor explained it’s becoming more common.

Mike Randazzo, currently the Prosecuting Attorney in Reynolds County, is trying to bring attention to the alpha gal allergy in hopes that others don’t have to experience the same illness, confusion, and frustration that he experienced for years.

“I would lay down and wake up a few hours after and my stomach would just hurt, immensely, and I couldn’t breathe,” said Randazzo. “A few times when trying to get to the bathroom or get somewhere to get some medication, or even water, I just passed out. My wife found me, foaming at the mouth, shaking.”

His doctor started looking into seizure disorders but they could not diagnosis it as such since there was no brain activity that would show that. Randazzo said he was misdiagnosed with anxiety.

“Eventually it just got worse. It progressed. I had made no connection to the things I was eating,” said Randazzo.

It wasn’t until he started looking into the case of a child he was representing in a domestic relations case that he started to put the pieces together. He said one of the child’s parents told him the boy was allergic to meat. Randazzo admits he was skeptical at first.

“It seemed so farfetched, I just didn’t believe it,” said Randazzo.

But, to fulfill his duties as an attorney, he started researching and found an allergy to meat is not only real, it’s becoming more common.

“At some point I had an epiphany, maybe this is what is happening with me. This child is describing things that fit the puzzle perfectly,” said Randazzo.

He went to see the child’s allergy specialist, Dr. Kevin Boatright with BJC Medical Group, who did a simple blood test and diagnosed Randazzo with the same allergy.

“It made me feel some sort of closure. It wasn’t an internal issue. There was an explanation for it,” said Randazzo.

With the diagnosis, though, came a new diet, one that is challenging for an avid hunter like Randazzo. He would no longer be able to eat any meat from a mammal, including deer, beef, pork, lamb, rabbit, or squirrel.

In his Farmington office, Dr. Boatright explained to News 4 that the Lone Star Tick is to blame.

“The tick feeds on wild animals, like deer. Any mammalian meat has alpha gal. You and I do not have alpha gal in our system. So when we get exposed to alpha gal, it is a foreign sugar and for people with the right inclination to develop an allergy, they will develop allergy antibodies to that alpha gal and we get that stimulus by a tick bite,” said Dr. Boatright. “Then, subsequent exposure to that, which we would get through eating red or mammalian meat, triggers the allergic reaction.”

The tricky part is people rarely connect the tick bite with the symptoms of an allergic reaction to food because so much time can pass between each scenario.

“The symptoms are usually like any typical allergic reaction; itching, rashing, full-fledge anaphylaxis with difficulty breathing, wheezing, even passing out and GI symptoms. It can be all of those symptoms. Or it can be two or three,” said Dr. Boatright, but he adds the difference is there is a delayed reaction. “Most of the time when you think of a reaction to a food or a wasp sting or something, it’s going to happen within 10, 15, 30 minutes of that exposure. With alpha gal, it’s much different. It’s a delayed type of reaction. So when you ingest a red meat, that reaction doesn’t occur for potentially, three, up to eight hours later. “

For Mike Randazzo, that was often the case. He would wake up in the middle of the night feel ill, hours after eating meat. Randazzo said his allergy is so sensitive, he can even get a reaction from meat vapors or tools used to cook meat, like the pan or spoon. He carries an EpiPen and even taught his children how to use it on him. While his new diet is less than ideal for his rural family, he is adjusting, counting his blessings, and trying to bring awareness in hopes his story can help someone else.

“This was more than a coincidence. Something that happened to me in me personal life and professional life that I frankly feel like saved my life. Anytime I went into anaphylaxis, I could have died,” said Randazzo.

Randazzo is far from alone. Dr. Boatright said he recently diagnosed five new patients.

“We think it’s much more common because one, there are a lot more deer than we used to have 20 to 30 years ago. Particularly around this area with our mild winters we’ve had recently, has led to an increase in the number of ticks,” said Boatright.

Not everyone who gets bit by a Lone Star Tick will develop this allergy. For those who do, there is no cure. However, Dr. Boatright says he has seen a few patients who have been able to ease back into eating meat a couple years after being diagnosed.

