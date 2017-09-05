5 safely escape after East St. Louis house fire

Firefighters outside a home in East St. Louis following an early morning fire Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people escaped after a house caught fire in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The residents were able to rush out of the home on North 45th Street before firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

