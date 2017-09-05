Mayor Krewson holding town halls throughout September

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will host five town halls throughout September.

The meetings will allow residents the chance to talk directly with Mayor Krewson and representatives from various departments about the issues in the city. The majority of the town halls will be spent answering questions and conversing with community members.

Residents who cannot attend or want to submit questions ahead of time can do so by clicking here. Each event will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Below is a list of dates, locations and times for the town halls:

Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the O’Fallon Park YMCA – 4343 Florissant Avenue – 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Schlafly Branch Library – 225 N. Euclid Avenue – 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Vashon High School – 3035 Cass Avenue – 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Carpenter Branch Library – 3309 S. Grand Boulevard – 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Carondelet Park Rec. Center – 930 Holly Hills Avenue – 12 to 2 p.m.

