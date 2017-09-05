Crews to begin demolishing bridge in heart of Forest Park Tuesday

Bridge that will be demolished between The Boathouse and The Muny (L) and a rendering of what the completed project will look like (R) (Credit: KMOV / Forest Park Forever)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crews will begin demolishing a bridge in the heart of Forest Park Tuesday.

The bridge between The Boathouse and The Muny will be taken down and rebuilt. Officials with Forest Park Forever said the bridge is one of the last in the park that needs to be replaced. The goal is to make the area more visitor friendly.

The new bridge will be designed to look like to others in the park and will include a stepping stone crossing, a new bench and 42 new trees. An additional sidewalk will also be added along Government Drive.

During construction, drivers can enter Government Drive from Washington or Wells Drive.

The bridge construction is expected to be completed by later this winter but the full project will not be done until spring of next year.

