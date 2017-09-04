Man charged in connection with violent attempted robbery near Delmar Loop

A 19-year-old man is facing first-degree assault charges in connection with a violent attempted robbery near the Delmar Loop. (Credit: University City Police Department)

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old man is facing first-degree assault charges in connection with a violent attempted robbery in University City.

Police have identified Justin Hood as one of the suspects involved in an attack that occurred on Stanford Avenue in August.

Authorities said Hood attacked a man from behind and knocked him to the ground.

Officers said the victim did not have any possessions to take at the time and Hood ran away.

University City Police are still working to identify a second suspect in the attack.

Hood’s bond is set at $100,000.

If you have any information, please call the University City Crime Hotline at 314-863-7333 or University City Police at 314-725-2211.

