Metro to enact smoking ban on all properties in Missouri and Illinois

By KMOV.com Staff
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, a new ban takes effect for Metro riders.

Smoking has already been banned on trains, buses and other transit vehicles, as well as train platforms, but now Metro is expanding that rule to all of their property in Missouri and Illinois.

That includes: parking lots, stations, indoor and outdoor waiting areas.

The ban also includes e-cigarettes.

