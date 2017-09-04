Several Missouri residents under attack following recent owl sightings

Missouri residents told News 4 they are scared to leave their homes after several families became targets of owls. (Credit: KMOV)

Missouri residents told News 4 they are scared to leave their homes after several families became targets of owls.

“I used to walk looking down at different things that had fallen so I don’t trip on them when I’m walking with my dog,” said local resident Janice Allen. “Now, I find myself looking up at the trees to see where the owls may be.”

Allen lives in a Kansas City, Missouri neighborhood where signs have been put up after owls were caught swooping down on at least three families in the past weeks.

“We have a group email that alerts us when we have attacks in the area and one of the neighbors recently was attacked when she was walking her dog,” said Allen.

Bird experts say they haven’t seen a case similar to the recent sightings.

“It’s very usual. I’ve not heard a report like this before so it’s new to me,” said Bill Graham, Missouri Department of Conservation.

Graham says the owls tend to avoid people but will become aggressive when defending their young.

"Sometimes a raptor, if it's got young nearby even if those young have fledged and are flying, the adults will still be protective of the young so it's possible that this owl has some young in the area and it's swooping down as a protective measure,” said Graham.

Residents say they have reached out to experts to humanely capture and relocate the owls.

