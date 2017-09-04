Vigil set to honor Anthony Lamar Smith

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- a vigil is set for Monday night to honor a man shot and killed by a former St. Louis police officer.

Family and friends of Anthony Lamar Smith are expected to gather at the intersection where he lost his life, at the corner of Acme and West Florissant avenues, at 7 p.m.

It was there in December of 2011 smith was shot and killed by then-officer Jason Stockley.

Stockley was charged with murdering Smith, and the vigil comes as we await a judge's verdict.

Activists have assured "mass disruptions" if Stockley isn't convicted.

The city has responded as well, putting up barricades outside the courthouse and police headquarters where demonstrations are expected.

Organizers say Smith's mother Annie will be in attendance Monday. She made a statement saying, "I pray that people will remember he was a human being. Stockley shot him down like an animal."