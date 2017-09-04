Demonstrators march in the name of raising the city's minimum wage to $15

While the Labor Day Parade procession made it's way through downtown St. Louis, another procession took place in the name of raising the minimum wage in St. Louis.

Dozens of people marched from a McDonald's on Tucker Boulevard to the site of Monday's Labor Day Parade. The demonstration was the continuation of the campaign to raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an-hour from $7.70. Both St. Louis and Kansas City had minimum wage set at $10 an-hour, but the wages were kicked back to the $7.70 minimum following legislation that disallowed the cities' minimum wage to surpass the state's.

Demonstrators called on the city businesses not to drop their wages back down from the $10-mark.

One demonstrator, David Schumann, said the current minimum wage was an unlivable wage.

"You can't pay child support. You can't take care of (any) of your bills and responsibilities," Schumann said.

According to demonstrators, 30,000 workers in St. Louis are at risk of seeing their hourly wage drop from $10-to-$7.70.

