2-year-old remains in hospital after being saved from burning car

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The long road to recovery is just beginning for a two-year old girl who was badly burned in a car fire.

Paisley Ervin is in critical but stable condition one week after she and her brother were riding with their grandparents and a fluke set of circumstances caused the car to burst into flames.

“It was a very horrifying event even in the brief moment we were driving past," said Brett Emo, who along with his wife Jennifer stopped to help.

Brett and Jennifer drove past the the flaming vehicle and saw two adults frantically trying to free a child from a car seat.

“That's how we knew something horrible was happening, because they weren't leaving the car," Jennifer said.

According to the family's account on their GoFundMe page, eight-year old Levi and two-year old

Paisley Ervin were riding with the their grandparents when the car went over a piece of metal. The metal punctured the gas tank and ignited the fuel.

The grandparents suffered third degree burns trying to free Paisley from the car.

"Initially it was too intense for me to even get near the car but then I looked over and I saw her in the car and I was able to grab her and pull her out," she said.

Paisley suffered third and fourth degree burns over 70 percent of her body. Jennifer suffered minor burns to her hands and wrists getting her out.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with substantial medical expenses for Paisley and the Emos are hoping the community steps up to help.

"She's an incredibly strong little girl and she's endured so much," Brett said.

“They’re just a beautiful family, filled with love and faith,” Jennifer added.

Levi, the 8-year old son who was in the car, wasn't hurt. Paisley's father has served three tours overseas in the Air Force and is scheduled for a fourth in January.