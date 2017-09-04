Social media posts help locate missing rehabbed Humvee in Franklin County

Police are searching for a man they say is targeting military vehicles from a special shop in Franklin County.

On Sunday, owner of Midwest Military Joe Thatcher noticed two of his rehabbed military Humvee were stolen from his lot on Sunday. Thatcher sells the rehabbed vehicles all over the country, some of them selling for $40,000.

But when two of his vehicles were stolen, Thatcher said he went to social media to put the word out.

"(The post) got over 2,000 share, and I want to thank everyone who was out there sharing it and trying to spread the word to get out trucks back," Thatcher said.

It didn't take long for the social media posts to take effect. Drivers called Thatcher to report they spotted his trucks out on the road. Thatcher said some reported seeing the vehicles in Cedar Hill, near Cedar Hill Lakes, and off Highway 30.

One of the vehicles has since been recovered, but the other remains missing.

