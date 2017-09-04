Smoke from Metro East mulch fire seen in downtown St. Louis

Smoke from a mulch pile fire was seen in downtown St. Louis Monday (Credit: KMOV)

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large mulch pile fire in the Metro East.

The mulch pile caught fire on Queeny Avenue during the early afternoon hours Monday.

Firefighters from Cahokia, Prairie Du Pont, Camp Jackson and Sauget were called to the scene.

The smoke from the fire was visible in downtown St. Louis.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved