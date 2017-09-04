Multiple agencies searching for man wanted for questioning in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies are looking for a man they say is wanted for questioning regarding multiple stolen vehicles.

The man sheriffs are looking for is identified as Steven D. Stotts. They said he was last seen on a blue, four-wheeler heading from Hwy Y towards Jones Creek.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. Louis County Police Department are aiding deputies in the search for Stotts, Franklin County said.

Stotts stands around 5'11" and was last seen wearing a black hat, red shirt, and khaki shorts. The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in tracking Stotts down, especially those living in Grubville/Robertsville.

The sheriff's office is also advising the public to secure their homes and vehicle doors.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Stotts or sees him is asked not to approach him. They are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 636-583-2567, and selection option No.,3. Callers can also dial 9-1-1. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can do so.

