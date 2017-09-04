Sen. Durbin hopes President Trump keeps initial promise about DACA

Local politicians in support of DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, hope President Donald Trump keeps his promise from inauguration day that he will hold up the program.

Before getting ready for a busy fall on Capitol Hill, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin spent Labor Day morning near his hometown at the Belleville Labor Day Parade. The parade was Sen. Durbin’s last hurrah before heading to back to Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Folks lined the streets of downtown Belleville to watch floats of local union groups. Besides filling kids’ buckets with candy, Sen. Durbin, and other elected officials, used this day to thank members of unions for their hard work and show them their support.

“Brothers and sisters in organized labor work for us every single day, do the best professional work you could ask for, and they come to celebrate their heritage on Labor Day,” said Sen. Durbin.

Going into September, Sen. Durbin said he’s going to focus on helping Hurricane Harvey victims and making sure President Trump upholds DACA.

“I’ve had one face to face conversation with Donald Trump. It was the day he was inaugurated and I thanked him because he had said good things about the Dreamers and DACA...and he looked me in the eye and he said, ‘Don’t worry about those kids. We’ll take care of those kids,’ so I trust the president is going to keep his word. So far he has and I hope he does with his formal announcement tomorrow,” said Sen. Durbin. “They went through school, they did the right thing, they kept their nose clean...now all I ask is a chance. A chance to be part of America’s future, that’s not too much to ask. I’m going to stand with the president, as long as he keeps that promise.”

