St. Louis-area company helping Houston flood victims with water damage, mold

A local company is working to help victims in Houston get back to normalcy.

Advanta-Clean is based out of Madison County and specializes in emergency water damage and mold.

“The main thing is drying [homes] out quickly,” said Donna Green with Advanta-Clean. “Our first goal is to get in there, cut out the drywall, remove the installation, pull up the flooring, whatever it needs. The main thing is drying.”

She said they know firsthand the dangers and aftermath flooding can leave behind because we dealt with massive flooding in early May in the St. Louis area.

She said the damage is so widespread in Houston there are some areas with a lot of standing water, and mold can form within 24 hours.

She said her seven-member crew can’t get to the heart of Houston because some homes still have water in them. The team expects to remain in Houston for at least a month or more if needed.

“There are some places that won't get dried quickly enough and they are going to have mold and we need to attack that so people don't get sick,” said Green.

