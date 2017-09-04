ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can get free Chick-fil-A in September!

Anyone age 13 and older who downloads or updates the Chick-fil-A App and has an account will have their choice of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl.

The offer is only valid during breakfast hours and must be redeemed by Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Click here for more details.

