Man shot outside North County comedy club Labor Day morning

St. Louis County Police outside The Laugh Lounge STL after a man was shot Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police in North County are investigating after a man was shot outside a comedy club Labor Day morning.

Around 2 a.m., the man was shot in the parking lot between The Laugh Lounge STL, located in the 11200 block of West Florissant, and a neighboring Jack in the Box

The man was taken to a local hospital shortly after the shooting. He is expected to survive.

Police have not released any details regarding a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

