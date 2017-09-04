Rally for $15 an hour takes place ahead of annual Labor Day parade in St. Louis

Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in Glen Carbon Sunday night.More >
Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in Glen Carbon Sunday night.More >
Residents of an apartment complex in Maryland Heights were forced to evacuate for several hours overnight.More >
Residents of an apartment complex in Maryland Heights were forced to evacuate for several hours overnight.More >
A boil order has been issued for residents in the Mounds Public Water District until further notice.More >
A boil order has been issued for residents in the Mounds Public Water District until further notice.More >
A police officer was shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.More >
A police officer was shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.More >