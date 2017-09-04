Rally for $15 an hour takes place ahead of annual Labor Day parade in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A rally was held in downtown St. Louis prior to the annual Labor Day parade Monday.

United We Stand St. Louis joined labor unions, working families and local advocacy groups at a rally to fight for $15 an hour and union rights.

“In the wake of Donald J. Trump and Eric Greitens’ elections, and in response to their attacks on democracy, equality, and justice for all, a diverse group of concerned community members have united to form United We Stand St. Louis. The coalition seeks to highlight that nativism, racism, state violence, Islamophobia, sexism, transphobia, homophobia, and anti-Semitism divide our communities and undermine efforts to win living wages, healthcare, decent housing, quality education, voting rights, and a voice on the job that all Americans deserve,” read a portion of the press release sent out by United We Stand St. Louis.

Those participating in the rally marched from the McDonald’s on North Tucker to 19th Street and Olive Street before the 9 a.m. annual parade.

