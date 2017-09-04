Citywide power outage in Highland - KMOV.com

Citywide power outage in Highland

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Monday morning, a citywide power outage was reported in Highland.

The police department said the cause of the outage was unknown but the electric department had been contacted.

The outage was reported before 7:55 a.m. It is unknown when all power will be restored.

