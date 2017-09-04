Officers, SWAT surround Maryland Heights apartment building overnight

Outside of Maryland Heights apartment building after officers and SWAT Team members were called there Sunday (Credit: KMOV)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Residents of an apartment complex in Maryland Heights were forced to evacuate for several hours overnight.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Maryland Heights Police evacuated several of the apartments in the 2250 block of Atrium Drive following a report of shots fired. After the evacuation, officers and SWAT team members surrounded one of the buildings with their guns drawn.

About two hours later, a News 4 photographer on the scene heard a loud flash bang and then saw emergency crews going into one of the apartments. The photographer did not see anyone being taken out of the apartment.

After emergency crews went into the apartment, offices began allowing residents to re-enter the building.

Police and Central County Dispatch have not told News 4 why they were called to the complex in the first place. They have also declined to provide any additional details regarding the situation.

