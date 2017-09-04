Investigation underway after shooting reported in Glen Carbon - KMOV.com

Investigation underway after shooting reported in Glen Carbon

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Police on Hillcrest Drive in Glen Carbon after a shooting Sunday night (Credit: KMOV) Police on Hillcrest Drive in Glen Carbon after a shooting Sunday night (Credit: KMOV)

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in Glen Carbon Sunday night.

Officers were called to Hillcrest Drive, off of Route 162, around 7:30 p.m.

Details regarding the condition of the victim have not been released.

When more details are known we will update this story.

