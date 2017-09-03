St. Louis area blues singer headlines 'Big Muddy Blues Festival' 8 days after stabbing

Marquise Knox was attacked, more than a week ago, while going inside his home.

The local blues singer was taking in his music equipment after a performance. The attack caused enough pain and injury to put Knox in the hospital. The musician was on stage at the 'Big Muddy Blues Festival.'

A video on the Knox record label page plays Knox singing, "It seems like you really care."

Whether anyone, or just Knox cares, it does not matter.

"The first thing out of his mouth was I am going to play. He said, before you even ask me bro, I am going to play. I said, are you sure you don't want to take a couple of days," said Alzono Townsend.

Townsend, a friend of Knox, tells said Knox was stabbed on August 26.

"After the Blues in the Arts performance, Marquise got home to settle in and bring in his equipment," added Townsend.

The attack was in Bowling Green, Mo.,71 miles northwest of St. Louis.

"He felt a sharp stab in the right side of his neck, turned around and felt the presence of a gentlemen," added Townsend.

Knox is unable to describe his attacker.

Eight days have passed since the stabbing. Doctors have treated Knox. People have donated money to help pay for the musician's medical bills.

Through it all, Knox has kept performance dates in Michigan and Wisconsin.

"Automatically, he said, my process to heal is for me to play my music. My healing is my music. I am not going to let anyone take that away from me," said Townsend.

Townsend knows the 'Big Muddy Blues Festival' is where his father played, legends have played, so find it fitting to be where his friend would play.

