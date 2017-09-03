1 man dies after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County - KMOV.com

1 man dies after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

One man is dead after an accident occurred on Highway 94 Saturday evening.

Officials said around 6:30 p.m., Johannes Van Gerwen, 63, was driving a motorcycle when he went off the road striking a barrier and then hit a tree.

Van Gerwen was pronounced dead at the scene.

