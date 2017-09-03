Fenton-based trucking company collects donations for Harvey flood victims

A tractor trailer will be parked in the Elephant Bar parking lot in Des Peres this Labor Day weekend. It's been placed there by the Fenton-based trucking company, Mid America Logistics, to collect supplies and non-perishable food for people and pets to send to Texas and help out the Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

Mark Kummer and his team from Mid America Logistics has partnered with the City of Des Peres West County Center, Think Tank Marketing and Des Peres Police and Fire Departments in this effort called "Miles for Harvey."

Although they are accepting a variety of donations.

"We're collecting bottled water, non-perishable food, school supplies, toiletries and cleaning supplies," said Kummer, the items they are in big need of are school supplies. "A lot of the kids down in Houston are displaced in Dallas, so we'll be creating book bags for them and we'll be dropping them off at our first stop, and our second stop will be dropping the relief supplies off in Houston."

As part "Miles for Harvey," the groups involved are not just delivering supplies to Houston and Dallas, but this nationwide trucking company, which travels thousands of miles along thousands of routes on a daily basis, plans to donate one penny for each mile traveled over the next two weeks directly to the Red Cross.

"You know, call it 1-2% of all the top line revenue that comes in the business the next two weeks," said Kummer.

Many are motivated to give because they know someone with a tie to that area, or just because they want to help out.

"My dad lives down there right now in downtown Houston, my aunt and uncle live out in Sugarland, along with some of my cousins," said Sam Williams, who is helping collect donations, "It means a lot that people really care about different cities in the United States, other than where they live."

Donations will continue to be collected on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The tractor trailer will be in the Elephant Bar parking lot in Des Peres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

