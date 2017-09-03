Officers wounded after shooting in North St. Louis released from hospital

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has announced that the two officers who were wounded after being shot in North St. Louis on Friday are now out of the hospital.

Two suspects are in custody after the shooting that took place in the 800 block of Dixon Avenue. According to Acting St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole, the wounded officers were detectives in the gang unit.

O'Toole said the officers, a 35-year-old male with 10 years on the force and a 32-year-old woman with nine years on the force, were struck in their legs and hand.

An innocent bystander was also injured in the shooting, and is currently hospitalized with serious injuries.

