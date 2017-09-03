Police find man shot to death near North County apartment comple - KMOV.com

Police find man shot to death near North County apartment complex

St. Louis County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North County on Saturday night. 

Police say the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the parking lot of the Spanish Cove Apartment Complex. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

