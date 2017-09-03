St. Louis police investigating pair of overnight shootings

This Sunday morning, St. Louis police are investigating two overnight shootings in the city.

The first shooting happened in South St. Louis just before 1 a.m., when a man was shot and taken to a local hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

The other happened about 30 minutes later in North St. Louis, when two victims arrived at the hospital after they were shot near Goodfellow.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in either case.

