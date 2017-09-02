Boil order issued for Collinsville residents

A boil order has been issued for residents in the Mounds Public Water District until further notice.

The boil order is due to a broken water main.

Residents should boil water used for drinking and/or cooking purposes for at least five minutes before use.

Anyone with questions regarding the boil order should contact water operator Tim Hasamear at 618-401-2208.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.