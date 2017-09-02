Boil order issued for Collinsville residents - KMOV.com

Boil order issued for Collinsville residents

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

A boil order has been issued for residents in the Mounds Public Water District until further notice. 

The boil order is due to a broken water main.

Residents should boil water used for drinking and/or cooking purposes for at least five minutes before use.

Anyone with questions regarding the boil order should contact water operator Tim Hasamear at 618-401-2208. 

