Boil order issued for Collinsville residents

A boil order has been issued for residents in the Mounds Public Water District until further notice.
The boil order is due to a broken water main.
Residents should boil water used for drinking and/or cooking purposes for at least five minutes before use.
Anyone with questions regarding the boil order should contact water operator Tim Hasamear at 618-401-2208.
