Man and dog rescued from building fire in Dutchtown

St. Louis fire crews were called out to the city's Dutchtown neighborhood on Saturday after a fire broke out at a three story building.

The fire happened in the 2700 block of Osage Street. Firefighters rescued a man and his dog from heavy smoke conditions. The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire was in the first floor of the building, but the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

