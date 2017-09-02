St. Louis police investigating shooting in Gravois Park neighborhood

One person was injured after a shooting in St. Louis early Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue, which is in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood. Police say the victim, a 24-year-old black male, was conscious and breathing when they arrived on scene.

There is currently no information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened nearby in the 3700 block of Ohio Avenue. It is unknown if the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved