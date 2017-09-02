St. Louis police investigating shooting in Gravois Park neighborhood

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in St. Louis on Friday night.More >
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in St. Louis on Friday night.More >
Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 70 have been shutdown.More >
Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 70 have been shutdown.More >
A police officer was shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.More >
A police officer was shot in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon.More >
Two men are now facing charges after a north St. Louis shooting that injured two officers Thursday afternoon.More >
Two men are now facing charges after a north St. Louis shooting that injured two officers Thursday afternoon.More >