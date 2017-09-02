Des Peres police and firefighters accepting school supplies for Harvey relief

Des Peres police and firefighters are teaming up with mid America Logistics to donate school supplies to students in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey (Credit: KMOV)

Police and firefighters in Des Peres are stepping up to help students in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Des Peres Police and Fire Departments are teaming up with West County Mall and Mid America Logistics to collect donations of school supplies and backpacks to send to students who need them in the aftermath of the storm.

Donations can be made at the Elephant Bar at 1085 W. County Center in Des Peres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now through September 4. Those wishing to donate should look for a Mid America trailer and team members who will collect the supplies.

"As a family-run company, we strive to put people first," said Mark Kummer, president of Mid America Logistics. "We are deeply concerned for all those affected by this terrible natural disaster and are committed to helping our customers, team members and community get through this together."

Mid America Logistics is also inviting people to donate non-perishable food, dry goods and health care products as part of the relief efforts, and the company will donate one cent per mile for every shipment driven during the first two weeks of September to Hurricane Harvey relief.

