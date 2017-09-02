Ham radio operators help Metro East woman find her son in Harvey

Authorities in St. Clair County used Ham radios to help a local woman contact her son in Houston during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey (Credit: KMOV)

No matter how old her child is, a mother's job never quits.

Since the start of Tropical Storm Harvey, Lurlene Williams has been trying to get her son, Jimmie, to come home, but she couldn't get in touch with him.

"This lady was doing absolutely everything, given the numbers and was yet not able to contact her son," said St. Clair County Ham Coordinator Eugene Kramer.

But Williams wasn't going to quit until her son was found.

In an age of instant communication, one of the old school forms of communication proved to be best.

"My office received a call from Mrs. Williams, who said her son was a resident of Houston, and she was unable to get a hold of him," said St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons. "We have our emergency operation plan and part of that is our ham amateur operators.

"(Kramer) was able to reach out with the radios to Houston with information in Mrs. Williams son."

Several hours and several calls later, local ham operators were able to track down Jimmie.

"He didn't have no food, no water, no nothing," said Williams. "He lost everything."

Despite his mother's wishes, Jimmie is not coming back to Illinois.

"He's a survivor and he's helping people down there now," Williams said. "He's the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back."

