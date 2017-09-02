Man found shot to death inside car in St. Louis

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis on Saturday morning.

Around 7:17 a.m., police were called to the area of Semple Avenue and Page Boulevard, where a 25-year-old male was found dead inside a car. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

