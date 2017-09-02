Local churches looking to 'fill the truck' for Harvey

Several churches in the area will be holding a fundraiser this weekend for Hurricane Harvey relief (Credit: KMOV)

We've seen plenty of Hurricane Harvey fundraisers around our area, but none quite this large.

This weekend, three area churches will collect donations to be delivered to Houston. A semi-truck will park at each church starting on Sunday morning.

Volunteers are hoping to fill the truck with food, clothing and other household items.

The churches involved are the New Horizon Christian Church, Bethesda Temple Church and Westside Missionary Baptist Church. If you'd like to donate, simply stop by any of the participating churches this weekend.

