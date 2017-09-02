Man shot to death near North Grand in St. Louis

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in St. Louis on Friday night.

Police were called out to the area of North Grand Boulevard and Montgomery Street around 10:20 p.m., where a man died after being shot in the chest. Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved