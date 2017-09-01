WB I-70 closed at Shreve after police pursuit of possible carjacking suspect ends in accident

Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 70 have been shutdown following an accident involving at least two vehicles.

The lanes were shut down around 5:45 p.m. near the Shreve exit on I-70. Police initially had one lane open but have subsequently closed the entire roadway.

Police sources say the crash stemmed from a police pursuit of a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking. There are multiple officers and ambulances on scene.

There appear to be multiple injuries related to the crash but no information on the number of victims or their conditions has been released.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved