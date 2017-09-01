University City woman faces eviction from home of 60 years

A University City woman is worried this could be her last holiday she spends in her home of 60 years.

She is facing eviction after her home was sold at a county auction all because of a reverse mortgage she took out 12 years ago.

Geneva Bonner, 86, slipped through the cracks of a reverse mortgage. Bank of America could potentially be taking her home away in just a few days.

The year her husband died she she got the reverse mortgage.

This year, she tried to pay her real estate taxes when she learned her reverse mortgage was paid to Bank of America. She got a letter from them, practically evicting her.

“Why would you want to take my house and then turn around and want to sell me back my house?” Bonner said.

Her failure: she paid her taxes but not her homeowners insurance.

Some financial counselors who spoke to News 4 said this is not uncommon – that many often do not realize all of their financial obligations with a reverse mortgage.

Bonner thought she was doing everything right and feels she was misled.

“Stop advertising mortgages for older people to live in a home until something happens to them, it’s false advertising,” she said.

When News 4 reached out to Bank of America, they said they are putting her eviction on hold and taking a new look at her case.

