MoDOT to close I-44 downtown Friday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the holiday weekend begins, MoDOT has an important traffic note for motorists.

They are advising drivers to avoid the downtown stretch of Interstate 44 overnight Friday into Saturday. .

MoDOT will close the downtown interstate between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the I-44/I-55 split.

The section of road will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at noon on Saturday.

Crews are closing the highway so they can re-stripe the pavement and MoDOT said the window was the best time to do the work when considering Cardinals games and other big summer events.