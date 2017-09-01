2 suspects facing charges following officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31

Joshua Polk (pictured) and Wendell Davis face multiple felony counts following an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31 (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men are now facing charges after a north St. Louis shooting that injured two officers Thursday afternoon.

Wendell Terrell Davis and Joshua Polk are each facing two or more charges for their alleged involvement in an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 31.

Polk, 29, is facing one felony count of Tampering with Evidence and one felony count of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing. Davis, 26, is facing five separate counts: one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, one count of Stealing a Firearm/Weapon, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

On Thursday, officers allegedly spotted Davis and Polk inside of a stolen 2017 Ford Explorer. Police said the two men parked the vehicle in an alley and exited the vehicle. Police said Davis brandished his weapon towards an officer, who then shot Davis in the upper-torso, striking him.

Polk allegedly ran from police, but was later caught.

An officer was injured but not shot during this incident in the 3800 block of Maffitt Avenue.

Davis is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, while Polk is being held on a bond of $25,000, cash-only.

